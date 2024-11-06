Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,996 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 89.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,609,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

LAD stock opened at $350.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $351.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.85 and its 200-day moving average is $279.10.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,821.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,821.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,973 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.80.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

