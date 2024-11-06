Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 251,391 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251,391 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 195,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

