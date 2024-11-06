Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

