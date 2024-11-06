Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.11 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

