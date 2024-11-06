Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OPCH FY2025 Earnings

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $68,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,818 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,929 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after buying an additional 1,185,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,679,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.