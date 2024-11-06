Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 237,325 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $173.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.21 billion, a PE ratio of 151.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $186.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

