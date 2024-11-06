JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 102,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.79 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

