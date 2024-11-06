abrdn plc Invests $256,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

