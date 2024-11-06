JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 88,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.79 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

