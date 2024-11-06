Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.79 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day moving average is $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

