Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $142.79 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

