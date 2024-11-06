Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $199,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.