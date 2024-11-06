US Bancorp DE Has $2.69 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 672,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 81.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

