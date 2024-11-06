Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.