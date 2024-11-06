Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Bath & Body Works worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

