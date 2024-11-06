Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 555 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $318.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.