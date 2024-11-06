Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 136.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of ICHR opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

