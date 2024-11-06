J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 71,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 191,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $185.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

