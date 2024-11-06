New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,404 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

