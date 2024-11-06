Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TPG by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -173.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $69.86.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

