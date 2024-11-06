Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $801,693,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.82.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

