Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spire by 116.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

