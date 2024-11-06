Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.