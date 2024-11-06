Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,799,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 243,988 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $23.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
