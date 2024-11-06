Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 719 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.90 and its 200 day moving average is $314.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $422.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.