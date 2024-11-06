Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CUZ opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 825,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 368.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $14,306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 458,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

