Stephen Tadlock Sells 33,500 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 42.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

