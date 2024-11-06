Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Maria S. Eitel Sells 6,875 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -302.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 260,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

