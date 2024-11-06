Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $41.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MGA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 70.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

