Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 108,993 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

