Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $20,200,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 345.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 345,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 139,215 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

