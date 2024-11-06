Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $190.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.