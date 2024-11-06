Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $196,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Demetriou bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,001.10. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. Barclays started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

