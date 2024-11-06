Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

ESRT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

