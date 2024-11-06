Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 760,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 146,837 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 351,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 172,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

