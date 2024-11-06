Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NYSE:NHC opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

