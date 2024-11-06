Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.38 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $219.46 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

