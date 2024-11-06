eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of eXp World worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,354,120.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,275,218.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,570. Corporate insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.