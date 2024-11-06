State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,350 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fluor were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

