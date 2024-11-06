Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 257,120 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 857,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $1,751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NU by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,202,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after buying an additional 4,969,101 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

