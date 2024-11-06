Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,108 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

