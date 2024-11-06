Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 820 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

