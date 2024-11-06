C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

