NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Trading Up 5.4 %

NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.