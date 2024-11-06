State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

DINO opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

