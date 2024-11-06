Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,429 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.34 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

