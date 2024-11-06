State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $953,000 Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 12,275.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

