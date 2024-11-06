Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,141 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 167.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.