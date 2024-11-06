First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $214,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

JAZZ stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.