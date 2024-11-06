Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,254,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $2,171,708.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,565,775.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,392,353. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $762.97 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $480.43 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $890.49 and its 200-day moving average is $827.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.40.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

